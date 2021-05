NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a shooting incident along Interstate 40 near Spring Hill Road.

According to Arkansas State Police, special agents arrested 63-year-old Gary Balentine for allegedly firing a handgun at an eastbound vehicle just before 1:15 p.m.

The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Balentine is being charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.