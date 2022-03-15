NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Troopers said one person was killed and two others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock Tuesday morning.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the rollover crash happened around 9:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Curtis Sykes Drive.

Officials said that at least two people involved in the crash were ejected from the vehicle. The victim in the crash was a woman, and another adult and the child involved were both taken to nearby hospitals.

The crash led to traffic being backed up for around two hours Tuesday, but the scene had cleared by the noon hour.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.