ASU-Beebe, Yamaha to Sign Agreement for training center

SEARCY, Ark. (News release)– ASU-Beebe and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. will sign a formal agreement to establish a technical training program to train technicians for Yamaha Marine outboard engines at ASU-Beebe’s Searcy Campus.

This training will be incorporated into ASU-Beebe’s current Power Sports program where students learn to repair and maintain a variety of outdoor sports vehicles and engines. This two-year program will be the first of its kind in the state open to both high school and college level students.

“Through this and other industry partnerships ASU-Beebe continues to demonstrate our commitment to bringing opportunities and improving the skilled workforce in our community,” said Dr. Jennifer Methvin, chancellor of ASU-Beebe.

The Yamaha outboard engines training program represents a substantial investment by Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. in that the company will provide the instructional materials, technical manuals, equipment training sets, outboard engines, test equipment and access to Yamaha Motors Business parts ordering system for parts and supplies to facilitate the training.