ASU holds cornhole tournament to honor murdered student

JONESBORO, Ark.- Over the weekend Arkansas State’s Honors College Association hosted “Cornhole for Chole” in memory of Chloe Vaught.
The former A-State student was murdered on September 29 of this year. Sophomore Riley Sisson says this event was to celebrate the life of Vaught, all while supporting a worthy cause.
All proceeds from the tournament will be matched by the Honors College and then donated to the women’s crisis center.
To find out how you can make a donation, just visit our website at fox16.com.
LATEST POSTS: