ASU holds cornhole tournament to honor murdered student

JONESBORO, Ark.- Over the weekend Arkansas State’s Honors College Association hosted “Cornhole for Chole” in memory of Chloe Vaught.

The former A-State student was murdered on September 29 of this year. Sophomore Riley Sisson says this event was to celebrate the life of Vaught, all while supporting a worthy cause.

All proceeds from the tournament will be matched by the Honors College and then donated to the women’s crisis center.

