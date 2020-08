MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Arkansas State University at Mountain Home will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on August 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Gotaas Health Sciences Building on the ASUMH campus.

Donors will have their blood tested to see if they have the COVID-19 antibodies for free.

You can make an appointment by clicking here or by going to the Red Cross Website.