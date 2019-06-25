AT&T launches new initiative to help hungry Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – AT&T is launching a new initiative to help hungry Arkansas.

Later this year, food donations can be dropped off at stores that will then be assembled into what they call patrol packs.

Police and first responders will hand them out to people they come across in the community who are in need.

According to Feeding America, Arkansas ranks second for overall and child food insecurity.

“That’s a big word but it means hunger. These folks in Arkansas are hungry, so the employees of AT&T are approaching this like we’re really going to make a difference in this area,” says Ronnie Dedman.

The ‘believe Arkansas’ initiative is part of a company-wide program.

AT&T has contributed $100,000 to the campaign so far this year.