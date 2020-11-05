Attorney General files lawsuits against illegal pyramid schemes, including LRPD officer, middle school coach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Attorney General’s office is warning Arkansans not to fall prey to scams after two separate pyramid schemes called “blessing loom” boards were busted in Central Arkansas.

Two filed lawsuits claim these groups scammed people out of hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars, with the goal of recruiting people to donate a “gift” of a few hundred dollars that was then promised to be turned into a “blessing” of thousands more.

Many donors never saw a cent of their original investment, and instead, that money went on to be used for everything from vacations to plastic surgery.

The Attorney General’s office announced the lawsuits Tuesday morning as part of a sweep of illegal pyramid schemes across Arkansas.

The first lawsuit comes out of Faulkner county and lists the Lackland family (Scottie, Valentina, Sydney and Scottie D. Lackland II), who started the “Passionate Minds Circle of Wealth.” The scheme asked donors to send in $500 and promised up to $4,000 back within a few weeks.

According to the lawsuit, over $320,000 was deposited in various bank accounts tied to the Lacklands in just 8 months.

Scottie D. Lackland II was one of the organizers. He currently serves as a Little Rock Police officer. FOX 16 reached out to the Little Rock Police Department for comment on Officer Lackland. A spokesperson with the department said, “The officer has been placed on administrative leave until the department can conduct an internal investigation into his actions. We have no further comment at this time.”

Out of Saline county, Romona McGee was also busted by the Attorney General’s office. She’s listed as a coach at Pulaski Heights Middle School. McGee helmed the “Family Blessings Circle”, which asked for a starting donation of $1,400 with a return of more than $11,000 in six to eight weeks.

She’s accused of using those funds for vacations, shopping sprees, and jewelry. The Little Rock School District said the lawsuit is a personal matter related to McGee, and LSRD is not involved at this time.

AG Rutledge wants to remind consumers that if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and rarely do small investments turn into large sums of money, especially when asked to recruit others. You can view more scam safety tips here, and to file a claim with the AG office, call (800) 482-8982, or email consumer@arkansasag.gov.