LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced his office is taking complaints about Summit Utilities to the state’s Public Service Commission on Thursday.

Griffin, in an afternoon news conference, said his office had received over 2,800 complaints from consumers since January. The complaints were about the size of the bills.

Consumers have complained about bill size since Summit took over gas utility service from CenterPoint Energy on Nov. 1, 2022. The change-over was after the two companies reached an agreement in 2021.

Griffin broke down the billing issues to two areas: The billing process Summit used, and the increase in natural gas prices. Both will be addressed in two separate motions being filed with the PSC, he said.

Griffin said he had been in regular contact with Summit Utilities CEO Kurt Adams who had been cooperative during his office’s investigation.