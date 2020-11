LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As many gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, it’s important to remember the heroes on the frontline that are still hard at work. It’s not unusual for healthcare professionals to miss out on holidays, but with the COVID-19 pandemic creating an unprecedented strain on hospitals, Thanksgiving looks very different for nurses this year.

While Americans across the nation gather to celebrate with family and friends this Thanksgiving, healthcare workers continue to fight on the frontlines of COVID-19, not stopping even for a national holiday. “I’ve always worked holidays, it’s just part of it.” Alisa Carlock has worked at the U.A.M.S intensive care unit for over a decade, and says it’s not unusual to see nurses on holidays trading serving spoons for scrubs. But this year is different. “I was here during H1N1,” Carlock said, “and it was nothing compared to what we’re seeing now.”