ATU earns $424K for energy efficiency efforts

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Tech University accepted a rebate check for $424,630.62 on Friday, Oct. 18, as an outcome of energy sustainability programs on its Russellville campus.

The savings were realized due to measures implemented during phase I of an energy savings project that is increasing environmental sustainability and efficiency of operations on the Russellville and Ozark campuses. The initiative is in accordance with goal 3.7 of the ATU strategic plan.

In 2018, Arkansas Tech University contracted with Performance Services Inc., and established the following sustainability goals:

*Establish comfort and environmental standards throughout campus facilities

*Reduce campus utility costs

*Improve building automation systems to operate buildings more efficiently

*Engage students in energy conservation awareness to help create a sustainable campus

As the list of potential sustainability projects was prioritized, the following four projects were selected for phase I of the energy savings project implementation:

*LED lighting retrofit — all campus interior and exterior lighting

*Building automation integration

*New lab fume hood and kitchen hood retrofit and safety upgrades

*New energy leadership program

Phase I implementation began in October 2018.

In addition to the $424,630.62 in rebates received by the ATU campus in Russellville, ATU-Ozark earned $35,944.26 in rebates over the past year due to similar energy efficiency efforts on its campus.