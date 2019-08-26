ATV stolen in Newport, owner post photos on social media seeking info

NEWPORT, Ark. – A local family is taking to social media in hopes of getting back property they say was stolen.

They’re missing a 4-wheeler they say disappeared over the weekend.

Here is the original Facebook post:

STOLEN!! Please share to get the word out!! I am posting this for our neighbors. Stolen from Newport, AR in the San Mateo area. If anyone has any information, please contact me or Diaz police department. “This is my husband Russell’s old hunting buddy it is in great shape. We left around 2:00 yesterday and come home around 3:00 today and someone had cut both cables and stole it. Next door neighbor said he came home around 7:00 and said he thinks it was gone then. But just thought we took it with us. Was told there was a truck and trailer in the area. But it looks like it was lifted up. There are no tire marks anywhere.”

You can contact the Diaz Police department at (870) 523-8559