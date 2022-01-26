Authorities ID body found in Saline County as Sheridan woman

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Saline County said they have identified the body found Monday afternoon in the East End area.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the body has been identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Kaye Keenzel of Sheridan.

Initially, authorities said the body that was found in a wooded area off of Fairhaven was a man.

Investigators said the body was identified by fingerprints but noted that the full results of an autopsy are still pending so the cause of death is still unknown.

Deputies said there were no obvious signs of foul play in this case.