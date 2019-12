GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have identified the inmate who died while in custody of the Garland County jail last week.

The Garland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified the inmate as 28-year-old Jeremy Scott Howell of Hot Springs.

Howell was booked Dec. 20 on a criminal trespass charge but was found unresponsive a few hours later.

Authorities say the cause of death is under investigation and the sheriff’s office plans an internal investigation as well.