PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say it happened on the 5200 block of Standridge Road in North Little Rock. Authorities say one man has been killed.

The Criminal Investigations Division has been called to a shooting in the 5200 block of Standridge Road, North Little Rock. An adult man has been killed. A person of interest has been taken into custody. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/Rk4zJ1xqDh — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) April 23, 2020

Right now, deputies say there is one person of interest is in custody.