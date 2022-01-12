Authorities search for missing paddle boarder on Arkansas River

MAUMELLE, Ark. – Authorities are on the Arkansas river looking for a woman who went out on a paddleboard Wednesday afternoon.

Posts from a family member on social media say Ashley Shwarz Haynes failed to return from the river.

According to Maumelle police, Haynes left to go paddleboarding at 2 pm but when she wasn’t back by 5 pm family became concerned and called police.

Multiple agencies are on scene including Arkansas Game and Fish personnel along with Maumelle police, the North Little Rock Fire Department, and others.

Authorities are asking people to stay off the river as it may hinder their investigation.