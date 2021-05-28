AutoZone hosts hiring event Friday, May 28

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – AutoZone is hosting a “Drive-Up Hiring Event” in North Little Rock on Friday, May 28. The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at their newest location at 4228 E. McCain Blvd Unit A.

Interviews can be pre-scheduled in advance or candidates are welcome to drive-thru or walk-up and interview with one of AutoZone’s representatives.

AutoZone will be making same-day job offers for qualified candidates and are looking to fill between 50 to 60 positions across the Little Rock Metro and surrounding areas.

Both full-time and part-time positions are available including Sales/Customer Service Reps, Delivery Drivers, and Retail Management positions.

Anyone unable to attend can go to a local AutoZone and request an interview with the Store Manager directly or can apply online on Autozone’s website.

