LAKE DARDANELLE STATE PARK, Ark. — For weeks people in Russellville have spotted what they are calling a pirate ship in Lake Dardanelle.

Come to find out, it’s called “the boat the internet built” which has over 200 thousand followers on deck, I mean online.

The 74-foot-long steel boat is on its maiden voyage from Tulsa, Oklahoma to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s on Lake Dardanelle performing some maintenance, but just to get on the water was an 11-year journey.

Decked with dragons, cannons, and mermaids the Seeker could pass as a pirate ship. The three-mast Chinese junk rig in the middle of Lake Dardanelle also has a shanty singing corsair as a captain.

“I meant to document the whole thing. I just didn’t mean for it to become as big as it became,” explained Doug Jackson, Captain of Sailing Vessel Seeker.

Jackson is one of about 400 builders of the Seeker who came as far as Australia, India, and all over Europe, and each one met online.

“I had a little bit of a video up on Youtube,” Jackson recalled. “I was starting working on this hull, and there was a guy who saw me building a metal boat. He was interested in building a metal boat, and he wrote me and said, ‘Could I come help you?”

Person after person followed. Each person contributed their skill, artistry, or donations until the ship earned the secondary name “the boat the internet built.” Over 11 years, some of the contributors have passed on but permanently left their mark from the helm to the metal cast to keep the entire thing afloat.

“That’s what I love about this boat. It’s got a piece of a lot of people in it,” Jackson admitted. “It’s their boat too. This is the boat the internet built.”

Jackson left a job in information technology to build the ship because he wanted to do something adventurous, and beyond attracting 200,000 people and counting online, it’s also attracted hundreds of Arkansans.

On Saturdays, Doug has welcomed anyone who takes the ferry from the Russellville Marina or paddles to the middle of Lake Dardanelle for a tour.

Jackson said, “I want people to reconsider what their possibilities are.”

So for these first 200 miles to the thousands of miles more and his last breath aboard his new home, Jackson is hoping to spread the inspiration of what people can achieve together.

“My dad took me places when I was little, and introduced me to people who did incredible things, and that’s the memories that stuck with me, so I’m hoping this boat will be something of that for these kids that come out and look it. Maybe I can go bigger than what I was thinking like this. Maybe I can do something like this,” Jackson concluded.

The “pirate boat” will be in Russellville until October 17 when it heads down the river to Little Rock. If you would like to keep up with Doug and the Seeker’s travels, you can go to his YouTube page SV Seeker.