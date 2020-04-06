Average Dates of the Last Frost/Freeze in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – According to data acquired by the National Weather Service in Little Rock, many locations in central and southern Arkansas have surpassed the average date of the last freeze in the state, when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below.

Locations south of a line from Fort Smith, Russellville, Searcy and Jonesboro typically see the last freeze in late March and early April.

The last freeze usually comes a little bit later for north Arkansas, especially in locations of higher elevations.

For most of the state, the last freeze occurs by April 8.

These dates differ, however, when you take a look at the average date of the last frost.

Frost occurs when water vapor (gas) becomes a solid, forming ice crystals on outdoor surfaces. Frost can form when temperatures are below freezing or slightly above it.

The average date of the last frost in Arkansas is typically earliest in central Arkansas and parts of south Arkansas – around the first week of April.

In parts of west and north Arkansas, the last frost isn’t usually seen until mid-late April.

See how low temperatures will go and if there’s any frost in the forecast this week by watching the latest forecast video here.