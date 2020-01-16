Baby Shark Live coming to Simmons Bank Arena, April 19

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baby Shark Live is coming to Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday, April 19 at 2:00 p.m.

Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins up with his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs! Baby Shark Live! is a state of the art enchanting kids spectacular .

In this one of a kind concert experience young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and friends, go on fun adventures to learn and meet new friends! Some of the hit songs include, Baby Shark, Five Little Monkeys, Wheels On The Bus, Jungle Boogie, and Monkey Banana Dance!

Tickets go on sale Friday, January, 24 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices vary from $30 to $60. There is a 9 ticket limit per household and ages 2 and up will need a ticket.

The Baby Shark Meet and Greet upgrade ($55) features access to an after-show Meet and Greet photo opportunity with Baby Shark and Pinkfong with an exclusive Baby Shark souvenir bag.

Group Sales: $5 off groups 10 or more.

You can contact the group sales office at 501-975-9131 or email jflynn@simmonsbankarena.com

Tickets are available at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or at www.ticketmaster.com

For more information visit babysharklive.com