Bail denied to 4 in killing of Arkansas college student

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Next week hundreds of students will fill the halls of schools across the state, but many parents and teachers still have questions and concerns about their kids and their own safety. The Arkansas Department of Education set up a call center to address just that.

More than 20 employees are taking calls from parents and teachers wondering what exactly will school look like this year and is it safe to go back. With the help of UAMS and Arkansas Children's Hospital, they've compiled a list of resources to answer those questions and give parents and teachers some peace of mind.