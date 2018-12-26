Bald Knob Mayor-Elect Wants to Fire Police Chief

BALD KNOB, Ark. -- Before he takes office Bald Knob's new mayor is looking to clean-up his city, starting with the police department.

Mayor-elect Barth Grayson says he has major concerns about the current police chief having an inappropriate relationship with a female officer, a claim the police chief has denied.

Last week Grayson sent a termination letter to Chief Willie McGlothlin. The letter states Grayson plans to, "bring in a more experienced chief to the police department, for the betterment of the city."

In the termination letter Grayson went on to encourage McGlothlin to apply for another spot in the department.

"The chief definitely needs to be held to a higher standard," Grayson said. "It's really hurt the morale of our police department and I'm really disappointed about that because it's against our employee handbook for fraternization."

Fox 16 reached out to McGlothlin but haven't heard back. He's denying the allegations telling the local paper on Sunday, "it's not true on fraternization. As far as replacing me with someone else, he informed me of that."

As Mayor, Grayson does have the power to appoint and remove department heads, but city council can overturn those decisions with a two-thirds vote.

"My intention is still full speed ahead to appoint my new police chief," Grayson said.

Grayson says he plans on appointing Jeremy Bennett to the Chief's position. Bennett currently works for the University of Arkansas System Criminal Justice Institute, helping train other officers.

