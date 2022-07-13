LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Ballet Arkansas has announced a dance camp for ages 4-9 years starting Aug. 1 at its downtown Little Rock studio at 501 Main St.

The camp, Carnival of Animals Dance Camp, features animal themed movement expressed with humor, including “roaring lions, squabbling hens and roosters, exotic wild animals, slow-moving turtles and tortoises, the never-forgetful elephant, hopping kangaroos and more,” Ballet Arkansas states.

Classes for 4-6 years take place 9-11 a.m, tuition $150, classes for 7-9 years are 12-3 p.m., tuition $225, taking place Aug. 1-5. Prior dance training is recommended but not required.

Ballet Arkansas has additional dance camps, including a two-week summer intensive class for 10-21 year olds, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. July 25 – Aug. 6 at the UA Little Rock Center for Performing Arts, 2801 S. University. The class concludes with an Aug. 6 performance.

An adult ballet class takes place three times a week in July for $12 per hour.

“Ballet Arkansas summer dance training programs provide the perfect environment to begin a relationship with the art of dance or take your dance training to the next level,” associate artistic director Catherine Fothergill said.