Balloons over Russellville returns this weekend

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Twenty hot air balloons from several states will be in Russellville this weekend, offering hot air balloon rides, tethered balloon rides and evening balloon glows.

The event will be held on April 30 – May 2.

“Last year the event was delayed until later in the year due to the pandemic, but this year the event is coming back in full force and is shaping up to be our biggest year thus far,” says event organizer Rodney Williams of Branson Balloon.

Balloon flights are $250 per person. Event officials say there is some availability for Saturday and Sunday mornings and reservations are required.

A limited number of tethered rides may be available Friday and Saturday evening at the Russellville Soccer Complex, but there are no reservations available.

Officials say a balloon glow will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings starting around 30 minutes before sunset until about 30 minutes after sunset.

Helicopter rides will be available Friday evening, all day Saturday and part of the day Sunday. Officials say reservations are not required but can be made online to avoid a long wait.

Officials say there will also be a chainsaw carving competition Friday and Saturday where 30 of the country’s top carvers will compete for thousands of dollars in cash and rewards. There will be a “Quick Carve” competition Saturday at 2 p.m. and an auction at 5 p.m. The proceeds from the auction will benefit several local charities, according to event organizers. The carvers will also have other pieces of works for judging and sale.

There will also be live music on stage with nine different bands on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Officials say there will also be a KidZone for children of all ages.

A charity dog walk will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., benefiting “Paws with a Cause”. For more information on the charity dog walk, visit www.charitydogwalk.com.

Officials say this is the eighth annual event.

There is no cost for admission or parking and all events are depending on the weather, event officials say.

For a complete schedule of events and to make a reservation for balloon flights and helicopter rides, visit www.balloonsoverrussellville.com or visit the event’s Facebook page.