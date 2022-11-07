SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Though election day is Tuesday, lines were out the doors for those still trying to get their vote in early on Monday, but there is a concern after one of the ballot issues was seen taped to voting machines in Saline County.

According to the Secretary of State, Arkansas Law requires ballot titles to be printed on the ballot, but we have a photo from a viewer that shows something different.

In Saline County, a voter noticed information about Issue 4, the ballot issue about recreational marijuana use, was taped to the poll, instead of being on the screen like the other issues.

“I’m afraid it is going to reduce the vote on the marijuana amendment in one of the more conservative counties in the state,” said Executive Director of Family Counsel Action Committee and against Issue 4, Jerry cox.

“I think it is important to know exactly what they are voting for and so it’s important to have that information on the ballot,” said Campaign Director for Responsible Growth Arkansas and for Issue 4, Robert McClarty.

The Secretary of the State’s Office said Saline County is aware of the problem and it is up to the County Election Commission to fix it.

“County officials there at the election commission are making sure that information is available for voters and that they know exactly what issue 4 is about before they vote,” said McClarty.

“Saline County election officials know that they should fix this problem and they should’ve done it already, but they haven’t and apparently they aren’t planning on fixing it,” said Cox.

Cox and McClarty said this could mean repercussions after the election.

“If this impacts the election, then there is going to be a lot to account for there on the part of the election commission, and I think they need to think about that,” stated Cox.

“I’m sure that if this thing is within a couple thousand votes, that every vote did matter and if there are issues on the ballot, especially there in Saline County, which is a really big county in Arkansas, so we will look at all angles,” stated McClarty.

People who have voted were still able to vote on Issue 4 and all of the other ballot titles on the voting machine. Both Cox and McClarty encourage everyone to educate themselves before going to vote, and they hope the Saline County Election Commission makes the proper changes.