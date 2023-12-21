CONWAY, Ark. – We might just know some artists or local people who have made it to the big stage, but we want to introduce you to a band that’s creating a buzz across the state.

They’re called Sofie and The New Relics and their goal is to make it to the big stage.

“You can’t live without music, music is everywhere,” musician Wyatt Perry said.

Drums, guitars, vocals, and Jettway Performance Music School brought Sofie Smithson, Wyatt Perry, Gary Martin, and Jude Brown together to create a new and upcoming band.

“It’s so important to be a part of something that you love truly so I love playing music and to be able to do it with other people you love with other kids as much as you,” lead singer and musician, Sofie Smithson said.

The young teenagers from all over the state, ranging from Cabot, Beebe, Greenbrier, and White Hall, traveled the country performing this summer.

Now, they’re focused on traveling the Natural State.

“We have played in Mountain View, Sheridan, Heber Springs, Conway, the Max here in Conway,” Smithson said.

Their dream is to make it to the big stage or do this professionally.

“We all love Nashville so much, so being able to play the Grand Ole Opry would be a bucket list thing,” Smithson stated.

The real beat behind all this is entertaining others.

“Play music for people and moving them, I want to be able to play music and have like people go home and have their old dusty guitar in their closet and they pick it up and start learning something,” Perry stated.

Their next performance will be on New Year’s Eve in downtown Benton.