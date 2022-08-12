LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students readying to head back to school in Arkansas will be able to get their required vaccinations at Baptist Health Community Outreach immunization clinics this weekend.

The clinics will start off Saturday at the Martin Street Youth Center in Jacksonville, located at 201 West Martin Street, from noon to 3 p.m. Health officials said they will provide both back-to-school shots and COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 12 and over.

The clinics will continue around central Arkansas throughout August. Vaccinations will be available at the following locations:

Mosaic Church of Central Arkansas (6221 Colonel Glenn Rd) – Aug. 16 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Southwest Community Center (6401 Baseline Rd) – Aug. 18 from 4-7 p.m.

West Central Community Center (8616 Colonel Glenn Rd) – Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Baptist Health Community Outreach Office (Partnership for a Healthy Arkansas Building, 10117 Kanis Rd) – Aug. 29 from 3-6 p.m.