Baptist Health holding pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics in North Little Rock

North Little Rock, Ark. – Baptist Health will be holding two pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics in North Little Rock set for mid-December.

The vaccine clinics will be in the Baptist Health Medical Office Building at 3201 Springhill Drive on two dates:

Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Second dose on Saturday, Jan. 8)

Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Second dose on Saturday, Jan. 15)

Those coming to be vaccinated must be between the ages of 5 and 11. Vaccinations are administered at no cost by appointment.

To schedule an appointment, log in to the MyChart portal to schedule an appointment.

For step-by-step instructions on how to activate a MyChart account, visit Baptist Health’s website.

A parent or guardian will need to sign consent for their child to be vaccinated.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine as well as vaccination clinics that Baptist Health has set up throughout the state, call Baptist Health Healthline at 1-888-BAPTIST.