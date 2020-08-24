Baptist Health-Little Rock offering COVID-19 testing at site adjacent to hospital’s campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health in Little Rock will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of 1120 Medical Center Drive in Little Rock. The parking lot was formally The Inn at Baptist Health.

The site will be open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a collection site for COVID-19 swab only and a physician is not present. Appoitments are not necessary.

You can however reduce your wait by scheduling an apointment for the COVID-19 testing through the MyChart app.

Using a desktop or mobile device, visit this link: https://mychart.baptist-health.org/MyChart/accesscheck.asp.

Select “Sign Up Online.”

Follow the on-screen prompts to complete sign up.

Accept terms and conditions of use.

Under “Quick Links,” select “Schedule an Appointment.”

On the next screen, select “LR COVID Swab Site.” Then choose an available time slot.

On the middle of the next screen, type a response to the prompt in the box provided.

Select “Schedule” at the bottom of the page. You should see confirmation stating: “Appointment Scheduled.”

Upon arrival at the swab station, complete eCheck-in.

