Baptist Health-Little Rock offering COVID-19 testing at site adjacent to hospital’s campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health in Little Rock will be offering drive-up COVID-19 testing in the parking lot of 1120 Medical Center Drive in Little Rock. The parking lot was formally The Inn at Baptist Health.
The site will be open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a collection site for COVID-19 swab only and a physician is not present. Appoitments are not necessary.
You can however reduce your wait by scheduling an apointment for the COVID-19 testing through the MyChart app.
- Using a desktop or mobile device, visit this link: https://mychart.baptist-health.org/MyChart/accesscheck.asp.
- Select “Sign Up Online.”
- Follow the on-screen prompts to complete sign up.
- Accept terms and conditions of use.
- Under “Quick Links,” select “Schedule an Appointment.”
- On the next screen, select “LR COVID Swab Site.” Then choose an available time slot.
- On the middle of the next screen, type a response to the prompt in the box provided.
- Select “Schedule” at the bottom of the page. You should see confirmation stating: “Appointment Scheduled.”
- Upon arrival at the swab station, complete eCheck-in.
Click below for more information.