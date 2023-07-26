LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health officials are providing immunizations for young children getting ready to go back to school in August.

Health officials will administer shots at the following locations in North Little Rock, Sherwood, Little Rock and Jacksonville.

North Little Rock

Aug. 2: Heaven’s Loft, 518 West 26th Street, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Aug 5: New Hope Baptist Church, 1821 Edmond Street, 9 a.m. – noon

Aug. 12: Sherman Park Recreation Center, 624 North Beech Street, 9 – 11 a.m.

Sherwood

Aug. 3: Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church, 9921 AR 107, 4 – 7 p.m.

Little Rock

Aug. 8: Mosaic Church of Central Arkansas, 6221 Colonel Glenn Road, noon – 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 9: Little Rock Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, 4 – 7 p.m.

Aug 10: West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road, 4 – 7 p.m.

Aug 15: Baptist Health Community Outreach Office (Partnership for a Healthy Arkansas Building), 10117 Kanis Road, 4 – 7 p.m.

Jacksonville

Aug. 12: Jacksonville Middle School, 2300 Linda Lane, noon – 3 p.m.

Health officials said that there will also be COVID-19 vaccines available for children ages 12 and older. Shot records and proof of insurance must be presented before shots are given. Walk-ins are accepted.

Officials said that free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to the first 50 children who receive immunizations at each location.

For more information and pre-registration, call 501-202-1540.