Baptist Health offering third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for moderately and severely immunocompromised patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health is offering a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those patients who are moderate to severely immunocompromised.

On Wednesday, the FDA announced recommendations for vaccinated adults to receive a COVID booster which is found to be effective in strengthening the original shots, which may dip over time.

According to a release, patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days ago and who fall under criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are eligible.

The CDC classifies eligible recipients as those who:

Are in active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Have received a transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy

Have received CAR-T cell therapy or a stem cell transplant (within two years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Have advanced or untreated HIV infection

Have a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Are undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids and other pharmaceuticals that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

Those who have only received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be asked to bring their vaccine card also.

Patients can schedule appointments via the health management online portal, MyChart, for the third dose at most Baptist Health’s primary care clinics or medical centers, which includes locations in Little Rock, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Heber Springs and Stuttgart.

For the latest information regarding where and when third doses are available at Baptist Health, visit BaptistHealthCovidVaccine.com.

Appointments can be made, and questions answered, by calling Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.