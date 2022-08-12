LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health’s PACE program has created a new resource for central Arkansas seniors with the unveiling of their new Adult Day Health Center.

The center is located at 3500 Springhill Drive near Baptist Health’s campus in North Little Rock.

One of the goals of PACE, which stands for “program of all-inclusive care for the elderly” is to provide seniors with the care they need while making sure they can stay in the home they love.

Services as part of the program include nursing care, therapy, social work, in-home care as well as services at the new center.

Baptist Health president Troy Wells said that the goal of the program is all about working with seniors to make sure they can still be as independent as possible.

“These are participants, they’re not patients. Our goal is to keep them from being patients,” Wells said. “We want to take care of them so they can stay independent, living in their home, and still receive any kind of care they may need to help them remain independent.”

Baptist Health PACE provides services for Faulkner, Lonoke, Saline, and Pulaski counties.

To find out more about the program, visit Baptist-Health.com.