LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and a local health care organization is providing its services to test those who are at-risk of the disease.

Baptist Health will engage in community outreach through September to provide men 45 to 75 with screenings for prostate cancer. The screening is straight-forward, a simple blood draw, and walk-ins are welcome.

Screenings are scheduled at four sites beginning Sept. 14, two in Little Rock and one in Sherwood and Bryant:

Bryant Senior Activity Center, 6401 Boone Road #3 (Bishop Park), Bryant Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road, Little Rock Thursday, Sept. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W 16th Street, Little Rock Friday, Sept. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Sherwood Senior Center, 2301 Thornhill Drive, Sherwood Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.



Approximately 2,000 Arkansans are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year. The disease most often strikes men over 65. While generally slow-moving, prostate cancer can spread quickly to other areas.

Baptist Health recommends speaking with your healthcare provider before attending a screening event.

For questions, contact Baptist Health at 501-202-1540.