LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Baptist Prep School family is now without a key staff member who spent years making a difference in the classroom.

The school announced Lucinda Clark’s passing on Facebook earlier this week, after her long battle with breast cancer.

“You know she is real when everybody had the exact same opinion of her,” Myla Brooks, a student at Baptist Prep said.

Clark was described by Brooks, and her colleague, Angela Hopkins, as someone who was more than just a teacher.

“She was the iron that sharpens iron for me,” Hopkins said.

Brooks and Hopkins agreed to interview in Clark’s classroom, where she clearly was invested in her job as a Spanish teacher.

“She taught Spanish, which was an elective, and so it’s not like she had every student that came through here in every student, but she affected everyone,” Hopkins said.

Brooks said that she had just seen Clark a week before her passing. Their conversation resonates with Brooks even more now.

“The first thing she told me when I walked into her bedroom was, ‘How’s your walk with Christ? Are you still walking with him daily?’” Brooks said. “After she passed, the first thing I wanted to do was tell her more.”

Clark’s impact went far beyond the classroom. Brooks just went on a mission trip with her to Mexico a few months ago for spring break, and she regularly took groups to Peru for missions and education.

Hopkins added that Clark was someone who was full of love, joy and grace. She said they are trying to carry on those characteristics now without Clark, and they are committed to stepping up to be there for students as much as they can be.

“She was the perfect example of what Christ means by serving others,” Hopkins said.

The memorial service for Clark will be this weekend in Little Rock. Students from all over are planning to come in to remember their teacher and friend.