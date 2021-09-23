Batesville community mourns loss after car crash kills two

BATESVILLE, Ark – A transport driver and child are dead following a Thursday morning crash in Batesville.

Arkansas State Police responded to the crash just before 6 a.m. on Highway 167.

According to police documents, one driver veered over into the other lane and hit the transport driver head-on. Inside the transport vehicle were two children, at least one of them goes to STARS Academy.

“I heard what sounded like a large explosion,” said Sgt Rob Leonard with Batesville PD.

Sgt. Leonard says the crash happened right outside the police department. They called on Batesville Fire and Arkansas State Police who then took over the investigation.

Many parents in the area say the accident serves as a painful reminder that anything can happen on the road.

“It can happen anytime and anywhere,” said Batesville parent Gloria Manning.

Manning is a mother of three and says she always thinks about her children when she’s on the road.

“It can happen in the blink of a second,” said Manning.

Lena Owens is also a parent. She says her heart goes out to the family because she knows all too well what it’s like to lose a child.

“My son Ethan was 18 and in a motorcycle accident 5 years ago,” said Owens. “You can’t breathe. You can’t think. Everything in your body screams no this is not real.”

She says she hopes no other parent has to feel the same pain.

“Hug your babies every day, kiss them every day tell them how much you love them because you never know,” said Owens.

Arkansas State Police say the crash is still under investigation.