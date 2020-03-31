Batesville starts virtual tip jar to help local restaurants

BATESVILLE, Ark. – The city of Batesville has started a virtual tip jar. Since all restaurants, coffee shops, and other eateries have either closed or gone to just take out and delivery only, the city is looking for a way to continue to support the staff of their favorite food and beverage spots during the COVID-19 breakout.

They are compiling a list of Batesville service industry workers and their Venmo, Paypal and CashApp accounts to be shared widely.

If you would like to be included on the list you can click here and fill out a survey.

If you work at multiple establishments, you are asked to create a separate entry for each establishment.

You will need your email address, the name of your restaurant, what you do (server, barista, etc.)