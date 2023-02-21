NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock High School students will shift to remote learning Wednesday after bats invaded the school’s main complex.

The North Little Rock School District announced that students at the high school and NLR Center of Excellence will shift to remote learning Wednesday because of bats inside the main school building.

NLRSD officials said the move to temporary remote learning is to protect the students and staff while exterminators and maintenance staff address the problem.

The school district said that the Tuesday night boys and girls basketball games against Little Rock Central High School at Charging Wildcat Arena will not be canceled.

School district officials said that they would provide updates on the situation as they become available.