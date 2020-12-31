Bauxite man in custody after shooting at deputy

BAUXITE, Ark. – A man is in custody after shooting at deputies who were responding to a call about a man shooting recklessy

BREAKING: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say George Woffard, 61, shot at a deputy on Chambers Road in Bauxite.

The deputy was not hit and suspect is in custody. @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/04uTTHXu8R — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) December 31, 2020

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon deputies were investigating when George Woffard, 61 began shooting at a deputy while they exited their car.

George Woffard

Multiple other units arrived on the scene, and the suspect then threw his weapon down and fled on foot towards a nearby residence where he was intercepted by an Arkansas State Police Trooper who had responded to the scene.

Woffard was taken into custody without further incident and no injuries were reported.