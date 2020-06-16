Baxter County deputies arrest Viola man on drug charges

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man from Viola on drug charges following a complaint call that was received Monday morning, June 15.

Corporal Jamie Binnion and Deputy Austin Morrison were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway at 4072 Hwy 101 N.

Upon arrival, they found the car and talked with the driver, who appeared to be passed out and slumped over against the driver’s side door. The man’s foot was on the brake, and the vehicle was idling in drive.

After several attempts, deputies were able to wake up the man and get the car got put into park and was shut off.

The driver was identified as Eric Scott Rodgers, 30, of Viola. When Rodgers awoke, he did not know where he was at.

Deputies asked Rodgers why he had pulled in and stopped at that location, and Rodgers replied that he had “pulled over to get high and must have passed out.”

Deputies removed Rodgers from the car and conducted a search.

They found a quantity of marijuana in the car in several bags, as well as various articles of drug paraphernalia. Also found on Rodgers’ person was $2,040.00 in cash, which was seized pending further court proceedings.

Rodgers was arrested and taken to the Baxter County Detention Center where he was booked on charges of:

Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance with Purpose of Delivery – Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Felony

Parole Violation Hold

Rodgers is being held on a $3,000 bond on the drug charges but has a no-bond hold for a parole violation. He will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on June 25.