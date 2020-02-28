Baxter County Jail Matron arrested, charged with stealing inmate medication

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A Baxter County Jail Matron has been arrested and charged with stealing inmate medication after an investigation that was initiated yesterday afternoon, February 27.

A jail inmate had a prescription for hydrocodone that was secured in the nurse’s med cart.

The jail nurse had conducted a count of the hydrocodone pills in the pill bottle in the inmate’s presence on the morning of February 26 at which time 19 pills were counted and noted.

The next day, February 27, while the inmate was being dispensed one of his pills he stated to the jail nurse that the number of pills in the bottle appeared to be less than there should be.

Another count was taken, and it was discovered that six of the hydrocodone pills were missing.

The jail nurse alerted supervisory personnel, and a criminal investigation was immediately undertaken. During the course of the investigation, video camera footage at the detention center was reviewed.

Investigators found out Jail Matron, Tiffany Gail Johnson, 37 of Mountain Home had opened the med cart without authorization or legitimate purpose at approximately 5:30 a.m. that morning.

During subsequent interrogation, Johnson admitted to investigators that she had stolen the six hydrocodone pills from the cart that were prescribed to the inmate.

After conferring with the Prosecuting Attorney Johnson was arrested and charged with:

Breaking or Entering – Felony

Theft of Property – Misdemeanor

Controlled Substances Fraudulent Practices – Felony

Possession of Controlled Substance – Felony

Johnson was booked into the Detention Center on these charges and released after posting a $5,000 bond that was set by the Prosecutor. Johnson will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on March 5.

Johnson began working for the Sheriff’s Office as a part time jail matron in October, 2017 and became a full time employee in February, 2018.

Following her arrest yesterday, Johnson’s employment with the Sheriff’s Office was terminated and she was immediately discharged.

The judicial system will now deal with her in the manner it deems appropriate.