Bear spotted in Cabot

This bear was spotted in a tree in Cabot

CABOT, Ark.- It was an early morning Friday for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission after a bear was spotted in a tree near an apartment complex in Cabot.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission was called out around 5:30 a.m.

Cabot Police and Fire Departments were also called to help get the bear down.

It took three darts to get the bear to sleep, according to officials.

Crews were able to safely get him down.

The bear is being relocated to East Arkansas, away from people.

Game and Fish officials say this happens around this time every year.