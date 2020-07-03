Bearden family continues to search for missing loved one after his disappearance 3-years-ago

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. — Friday, July 3rd, will mark 3 years since D’Wayne Lambert went missing in South Arkansas.

His family says it’s been devastating, but they’re not losing hope on finding him.

“Day and night go by and I think about him,” D’Waynes father said.

Randall Lambert can’t stop thinking about his son.

“He would bend over backward to help you. He was like me, kind of free-hearted and give you what he had. He was a funny guy and everyone loved him,” he said.

D’Wayne was last seen on July 3rd, 2017 from his home in White Springs. He was 38-years-old.

“My sister saw him. She was the last person to see him and I never did see him anymore,” he said.

The family says it’s not right that D’Wayne just disappeared. His phone was turned off and he hasn’t posted anything on Facebook.

“I can’t sleep at night I can’t eat hardly just devastating,” Randall said.

The Ouachita County Sheriffs Office is leading the investigation, but the family says they haven’t heard much.

“I don’t know if it’s a closed case or are they still working on it and that’s just devastating to me,” he said.

The family says someone knows something.

“Bearden is a small town and I’ve heard all kind of talk,” he said.

They’re not giving up on finding him.

“We are going to get down to the bottom of it,” he said.

The family is offering a $1,500 cash reward for any information.

If you know anything call the Ouachita County Sheriffs Office.