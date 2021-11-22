Beebe martial arts business helps curb addiction on the mat

BEEBE Ark – A nonprofit organization in Beebe is working to curb the growing addiction problem in the United States, taking the problem to the mat and facing it head-on.

According to new federal data, more than 100,000 people died from an overdose nationwide in the first year of the pandemic.

In the last five years, Wally Waller has had 30 friends die from addiction. He says now is time for a change.

“There’s this opportunity in the hospital, to say goodbye and that’s where the spark was,” Waller said.

Waller started a program called Fight for Life in July. He says it’s a martial-based class that focuses on channeling emotion and teaches people to deal with addiction head-on.

“I think when you’re going through depression or anxiety or some of the pits of addiction that it feels insane, it’s just overwhelming and were trying to get to whelmed,” Waller said.

Daniel Eskandarian has been attending the class since July.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of depression, a lot of painful depression,” Eskandarian said. “You feel bad for no reason and then you look at everything through that kind of looking for problems kind of lens.”

He says he’s now found an outlet and a saving grace.

“It’s meant everything,” Eskandarian said.

Waller says each class starts with breathing practices and meditation.

“Really try and place them in a present-focused moment so their mind and their soul can help them through those cravings or those addictive moments or those super sad and lonely places,” Eskandarian said.

Waller says the team on the mat works alongside other doctors and specialists to help people get through addiction and overcome it.

Waller says about 10 attend the class right now. He’s hoping more will walk through the doors.

To sign up or learn more, click here. https://fightforlifeskills.com/