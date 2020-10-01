Beebee police warn of caller scam

Beebe police are warning about a phone scam.

The department says it has received several reports from people saying they are getting phone calls from what appears to be the police department.

The number on caller ID shows up as 882-3365, the main number for the department.

The person on the other line then says that your social security number has been suspended and they have a warrant.

The department says this is a scam, and if anyone calls asking for personal information, like your social security number or banking information, hang up immediately.