JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – A tractor-trailer transporting beer overturned Monday morning at an exit off Interstate 530, causing beer to spill on the interstate.

A witness told FOX16 the tractor-trailer overturned at the White Hall exit off I-530 southbound.



Photo Courtesy: Nate

In photos sent to us by a viewer, you can see cases and cans of beers spread across the interstate.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident has been cleared and no injuries were reported.