Behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”

Our Re’Chelle Turner will go behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer who plays Elphaba before she hits the stage Wednesday night at the Little Rock Robinson Performance Hall.

Talia is honored to be joining the company of Wicked and stepping into a role she has dreamt about playing since seeing the show on Broadway at age 7! Originally from Florida, Talia attended Penn State, where she received her B.F.A. in musical theater. Broadway: Be More Chill. Off Broadway: Be More Chill. Regional: Shrek (Fiona), Little Women (Jo), at the New London Barn Playhouse. “Thank you to all of my teachers, Jen and Peter Jones, HCKR, Sherry Kayne, my family and friends, my incredible parents, A-team and Tom.” Talia dedicates this show to the Glinda in her life, her sister, Becca.