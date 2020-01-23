Benton baseball players life saved by AED machine, now helping get more in schools

BENTON, Ark.- A Benton baseball player’s life was saved after coaches used an Automated External Defibrillator or AED machine on him to shock his heart.

Now, years later, that player is working with Saline Memorial to get more defibrillators in Saline County schools.

Grant Steed was only in ninth grade when he passed out on the baseball field in 2017.

Doctors are saying the AED machine is the reason he’s still here today.

Which is why Saline Memorial is hosting a fundraiser to get more of these expensive machines in schools.

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around sometimes that it’s happened,” said Grant Steed, Life Saved by AED Machine, “I woke up in the hospital to my mom telling me there was an event and I collapsed on the baseball field and it was 18 days after that I woke up,” said Grant Steed.

Grant Steed said he was shocked seven times on the baseball field.

His Coach Mark Balisterri said, in his 30 years in coaching he’s never seen that happen.

“To see where he was the night that it happened and to see him now. I mean you really want to go hug his neck every time you see him because it’s just a blessing that he’s even here,” said Mark Balisterri, Head Baseball Coach.

Grant is no longer able to play first base because of his heart condition but he’s still a team player, working to get more AED machines accessible in schools.

“It well needed in more schools because you never know when an athlete or student will have some sort of heart problem that may need one of these,” said Grant.

Each AED machine costs 2,000 dollars.

Saline Memorial is hoping to raise enough funds for 10 with a 5K.

Doctor Ahmed Yousaf said the machines may look intimidating but they’re actually foolproof.

“The pads tell you exactly where they need to go, you plug them in and turn the device on and it actually talks to you,” said Ahmad Yousaf, ICU Medical Director, “then it tells you, time to push the button everybody clear.”

“Without one of these I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today,” said Grant.

The fundraiser is called ‘The Beat Goes on 5K’ and its taking place on February 22nd.

