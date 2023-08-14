LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Benton and Bryant high school students are putting their rivalry on the field aside to help their communities with the 2023 Salt Bowl Donation Drive Competition benefitting Goodwill.

The Benton and Bryant school districts and Goodwill locations in both communities are participating in the donation beginning Monday, Aug. 14.

Students and supporters within the community can donate gently used clothing and household items to either the Benton or Bryant Goodwill store locations until Friday, Aug. 25.

Donations made in bins at selected schools in each district will be tallied and included in the competition. Officials said that donations made during this drive will provide funds for the school districts and local families.

Monetary donations can also be made online to the school of choice by heading to GoodwillAR.org/SaltBowl.

The district with the most donations will receive a $1,500 check, along with $500 in Goodwill gift cards to give to families in need. The runner up will also receive $500 in gift cards and a check for $1,000.

Financial and household donations will be totaled Friday, Aug 25. The winning district will be named and presented with a check and trophy before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug 26.