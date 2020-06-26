Benton cancels outdoor events in response to rising COVID cases

BENTON, Ark. — The City of Benton has canceled outdoor events in response to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post, the city said now that Arkansas is being considered a quote “hot spot”, all outdoor sponsored activities where walk-up crowds cannot be controlled will be canceled until numbers of new positive tests begin to decline.

The post clarified that any activity that is able to manage crowds, and has received approval from the department of health to continue will still be permitted.