BENTON, Ark. — On their home field, Benton used a monster 5-run second inning to beat Greenwood 8-1 in the 5A softball state final on Thursday.

Nick Walters recaps the championship game as Benton wins its first softball title since 2014, finishing the season undefeated at 31-0.

Hear from an emotional head coach and see the celebration of an ecstatic Panthers team.