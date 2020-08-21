Benton man arrested after allegedly running from police

BENTON, Ark. — A Benton man is in custody after being confronted by law enforcement inside Academy Sports on Alcoa Road in Saline County Thursday afternoon.

28-year-old Wesley Hengian fled from deputies who were attempting to arrest him on a felony warrant. While running from the store, he allegedly pulled a gun, but then threw it away in a parking lot.

Henigan allegedly ran into a nearby ravine then hid in the woods, where he was found after a brief search. He is also accused of taking a laster site from the store.

He now faces a number of charges, including aggravated robbery and assault on law enforcement officers.